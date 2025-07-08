Delhi High Court grants interim protection to LNG terminal operators

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) and GSPC LNG Limited (GLL) from coercive action under the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) Registration Regulations, 2025.

Last month, the PNGRB introduced regulations mandating that companies intending to either set up a new LNG terminal or expand existing capacity must register with the regulator. The regulator will issue a registration certificate only after reviewing their detailed feasibility report, business plan, and evacuation strategy, as mandated in the new regulations.

The regulations, which were challenged by PLL and GLL, were notified on May 8, 2025, and are effective from May 13, 2025. They require the registration of all entities establishing or operating LNG terminals across India, including facilities in Dahej, Mundra (Gujarat), and other locations.