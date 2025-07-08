X and IT ministry clash over blocking of Reuters accounts in India

Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) global government affairs team on Tuesday said that it had blocked access to Reuters and Reuters World’s accounts on the platform, citing notices issued by the Indian government under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000.

“The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action—within one hour—without providing justification and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice,” the global government affairs team said in a post on X.

The IT ministry, however, said that it had “not issued any fresh blocking order on 3rd July, 2025,” and had “no intention to block any prominent international news channels, including Reuters and Reuters World.”

ALSO READ: Centre plans to make registration mandatory for vegetable oil units “The moment Reuters and Reuters World were blocked on the X platform in India, the government immediately wrote to X to unblock them. The government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with X from the late night of 5th July 2025,” an official spokesperson of the IT ministry said. The blocking of Reuters and Reuters World’s accounts was part of the central government’s July 3 request to block access to these two accounts, along with 2,355 other accounts, the global government affairs team said in its post. The unblocking of Reuters and Reuters World’s accounts was requested by the government after “public outcry,” the post claimed.