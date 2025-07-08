Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

|Land deals across India 2021-2025
|Year
|Value of transacted land (INR Cr)
|Size of transacted land (Acres)
|Number of land deals
|2021
|5,000
|1,400
|33
|2022
|23,000
|2,400
|83
|2023
|29,000
|2,500
|98
|2024
|29,500
|2,450
|133
|2025 (till June)
|30,885
|2,898
|76
|Land Deals in Tier 1 Cities in H1 2025
|Cities
|Land Area (Acres)
|No. of Deals
|Bengaluru
|182
|15
|Chennai
|63
|4
|NCR
|98.97
|11
|MMR
|433
|24
|Pune
|214
|13
|Total
|990.97
|67
|Land Deals in H1 2025 - Major segments & Cities
|Proposed Development
|Area (acres)
|No. of Deals
|City
|Villa & Plotted Development
|504
|7
|Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, MMR, Panipat
|Residential
|331.08
|45
|Bengaluru, MMR, Chennai, Pune, NCR & Mysore
|Township Project
|365
|2
|Amritsar & Pune
|Industrial & Logistics Park
|537.34
|3
|Chennai, MMR & Ahmedabad
|Mixed-use
|1033.97
|6
|NCR, Pune, Amritsar & Coimbatore
|Top 5 Land Deals in H1 2025 across cities
|Buyer
|City and Proposed Development
|Approx. Size (in Acres)
|Approx. Deal Value (Rs crore)
|Consortium of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Arliga Ecospace Business Parks, and Schloss Chankya Pvt Ltd
|Mumbai (Commercial)
|8.31
|1302
|Lam Research
|Bengaluru (Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing)
|25
|1125
|Omaxe Ltd
|Amritsar (Township)
|260
|1000
|NTT Global Data Centers
|Mumbai (Data Centre)
|2.39
|855
|Max Estate
|Noida (Mixed Use)
|10.33
|711
