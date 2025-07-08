Home / Industry / News / Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

Realty market saw land deals worth ₹31k crore in H1 2025: Anarock

Highest-ever land deal figure comes on the back of increased interest in diversified asset classes

City-wise, over 67 deals for approximately 991 acres of land took place in Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune alone
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
At least 2,900 acres of land deals, with a market value of ₹31,000 crore, were transacted in the Indian realty market during the first six months of 2025 (H1 2025), according to a report by real estate analytics firm Anarock.
 
These deals include both outright transactions as well as joint development agreements between realtors and landowners.
 
The total volume of land transacted in 2025 is already 1.15 times the volume seen in all of 2024, which saw about 133 deals for 2,515 acres. These transactions have a total revenue potential of approximately ₹1.47 trillion, with a total development potential of 233 million square feet (msf).
 
The report stated that this performance comes amid a decline in pure-play residential developments, along with increased interest in plotted developments, senior living projects, and specialised asset classes such as mixed-use developments and warehousing.
 
For H1, mixed-use developments, which combine multiple functions, such as residential, commercial, and retail in a single compound, saw the largest land transactions at 1,033.97 acres. This was followed by industrial and logistics parks at 537 acres, and villas and plotted developments at 504 acres. 
 
Commenting on the trend, Mayank Saksena, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) for Land Services at Anarock Group, said that the market’s evolution from traditional residential-focused acquisitions toward diversified asset classes indicates the sector’s adaptability to changing consumer preferences and technological advancements.
 
“The top developers who bought land parcels for various developments in H1 2025 included Godrej Properties, Signature Global, M3M Group, Brigade Group, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Prestige Group, Kolte Patil Developers, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Adani Realty, among others,” Anarock added.
 
City-wise, over 67 deals for approximately 991 acres of land took place in Delhi NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune alone.
 
The remaining nine deals, totalling over 1,907 acres, were in tier-2 and tier-3 cities like Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Coimbatore, Indore, Mysuru, and Panipat.
 
“These markets, once considered peripheral to mainstream real estate activity, are now challenging the historical metro-centric model and inducing a healthier geographic distribution of economic opportunity,” Saksena added.   
Land deals across India 2021-2025
Year Value of transacted land (INR Cr) Size of transacted land (Acres) Number of land deals
2021 5,000 1,400 33
2022 23,000 2,400 83
2023 29,000 2,500 98
2024 29,500 2,450 133
2025 (till June) 30,885 2,898 76
 
Land Deals in Tier 1 Cities in H1 2025
Cities Land Area (Acres) No. of Deals
Bengaluru 182 15
Chennai 63 4
NCR 98.97 11
MMR 433 24
Pune 214 13
Total 990.97 67
 
Land Deals in H1 2025 - Major segments & Cities
Proposed Development Area (acres) No. of Deals City
Villa & Plotted Development 504 7 Indore, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, MMR, Panipat
Residential 331.08 45 Bengaluru, MMR, Chennai, Pune, NCR & Mysore
Township Project 365 2 Amritsar & Pune
Industrial & Logistics Park 537.34 3 Chennai, MMR & Ahmedabad
Mixed-use 1033.97 6 NCR, Pune, Amritsar & Coimbatore
 
Top 5 Land Deals in H1 2025 across cities
Buyer City and Proposed Development Approx. Size (in Acres) Approx. Deal Value (Rs crore)
Consortium of Schloss Bangalore Ltd, Arliga Ecospace Business Parks, and Schloss Chankya Pvt Ltd Mumbai (Commercial) 8.31 1302
Lam Research Bengaluru (Semiconductor Equipment Manufacturing) 25 1125
Omaxe Ltd Amritsar (Township) 260 1000
NTT Global Data Centers Mumbai (Data Centre) 2.39 855
Max Estate Noida (Mixed Use) 10.33 711
  Source: Anarock Research 

Real Estate AnarocklandReal estate firms

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

