Delhi peak power demand may cross 9K MW this summer amid heatwave fears

Power demand in Delhi may cross 9,000 MW this summer as above-normal temperatures and more heatwave days are forecast, with discom BSES preparing to meet higher electricity load

BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) expects peak power demand in South and West Delhi to rise to 3,997 MW this summer from 3,798 MW last year | Representational Image
Nandini Keshari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 6:35 PM IST
With forecasts of above-normal temperatures and a higher-than-usual number of heatwave days across the country, Delhi is set to witness a significant rise in electricity demand this summer. The city's power demand may cross 9,000 megawatt (MW), power distribution company BSES said in a statement. Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand stood at 8,442 MW, as per State Load Despatch Centre (SLDC) data.
 
BSES Rajdhani Power (BRPL) expects peak power demand in South and West Delhi to rise to 3,997 MW this summer from 3,798 MW last year. In BSES Yamuna Power (BYPL)’s area of East and Central Delhi, peak demand reached 1,824 MW last summer and is expected to touch 1,991 MW this year.
 
Many parts of the country have recorded higher-than-normal temperatures since the beginning of March, including Delhi, which is 7 degrees above normal. “A majority of Indians are already living in areas highly vulnerable to extreme heat. There is an urgent need for early preparedness, including timely heat action plans, public advisories, and targeted protection for vulnerable communities,” said Vishwas Chitale, fellow, Council on Energy, Environment and Water.
 
BSES said it has made arrangements to meet the rise in power demand. “Around 2,670 MW of green power will play a key role in ensuring reliable electricity supply during the summer months in BSES areas,” it said, adding the discoms are geared up to ensure reliable power supply for 53 lakh consumers and 2.25 crore residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.
 
Delhi's peak power demand has risen gradually from 2,879 MW in 2002 to 7,016 MW in 2018 and further to 8,442 MW last year.
 
BSES also said it has entered into power banking arrangements with utilities in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Mumbai to meet peak summer demand, which can translate into nearly 470 MW support. It will source power through bilateral contracts under a procurement plan.
 

Topics :BSESpower demand forecastHeatwave in India

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 6:18 PM IST

