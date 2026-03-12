Delhi's peak power demand expected to cross 9,000 MW this summer

Delhi is expected to witness a significant rise in electricity demand this summer, with peak levels likely to cross 9,000 MW, officials said on Thursday.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) figures, last year, Delhi's peak power demand was 8,442 MW.

A BSES spokesperson said that peak power demand in BRPL discom areas of South and West Delhi, which clocked 3,798 MW demand last summer, is expected to reach around 3,997 MW this summer.

On the other hand, in the BYPL discom area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which peaked at 1,824 MW last summer, is expected to touch around 1,991 MW this year.