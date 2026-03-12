Netflix launches Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, its fifth global VFX hub

Netflix on Thursday launched its premier visual effects and virtual production hub, Eyeline Studios, in Hyderabad, marking a significant strategic push in the country's fast growing animation, VFX, gaming, and comics sector.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, state IT minister Sridhar Babu, information & broadcasting ministry secretary Sanjay Jaju, and actor-producer Rana Daggubati, alongside Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Eyeline Studios.

Eyeline Studios is Netflix's premier innovation hub for visual effects and virtual production, where practical filmmaking and next-generation technology converge.

Founded in 2019, the studio unified with Scanline VFX - a visual effects powerhouse established in 1989 - in 2025 to form a single, comprehensive creative force operating across three divisions: Studios, VFX, and Labs.

Its proprietary capabilities include the Light Dome volumetric lighting system, LED volume stages, 4D capture systems, and AI/ML-driven production tools. The studio's credits span popular and upcoming productions such as "Happy Gilmore 2", "Wednesday", "Stranger Things", and "Daredevil: Born Again", earning multiple prestigious awards in recognition of its groundbreaking work in visual effects. The Hyderabad office is Eyeline's fifth global location after Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seoul, and London, spanning 32,000 sq ft with state-of-the-art technology for advanced visual effects and generative virtual production, backed by a hybrid cloud infrastructure. At the event, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed the gathering through a video message and described Eyeline as the streamer's production innovation hub.

"When creators imagine something bold and new, the question should not be, 'is this possible?' It should be, 'how do we build it?' And Eyeline exists to answer that very question," he said. "India is one of the most dynamic storytelling markets in the world, with extraordinary creative voices, technical depth, and production scale. We're also encouraged by the strong national focus on the AVGC sector. The Government of India's emphasis to create 2 million skilled jobs in this sector by 2030 signals confidence and optimism, and we are committed to supporting this vision," he added. Sarandos said Netflix wants more innovation and creation to happen from India with Indian talent.

"Creative technology is not just culture, it is capability, jobs, exports, and future-ready skills. Eyeline Hyderabad can contribute meaningfully to that momentum. Many of the most loved and ambitious stories in the world are brought to life with advanced visual effects and production technology," he said. Speaking at the launch, Shapiro said India had long played a defining role in global visual effects - not merely because of scale, but because of the depth of creative and technical talent. "I'm amazed by the scale and superiority of visual effects in Indian films, like 'Brahmastra', 'RRR', 'Kalki' and "Baahubali'. Over the past two decades, the visual effects industry here has grown. We are also seeing strong momentum in the sector, particularly across the AVGC ecosystem, supporting policy initiatives and growing focus on building the next generation talent.

"Eyeline was created to bring together filmmakers, artists, and technology to develop workflows and visual effects to bring these stories to life. That is why Hyderabad feels like such a natural place for us to be here. This city brings together two things that modern storytellers really depend on -- One, a really neat production of the system and two, a big pool of technology engineering," he added. Daggubati said the launch of Eyeline Studios in India is a big moment for the Indian film industry. "For the past 20-25 years, we have been building a visual effects industry and that has led to this big cinema that Telugu cinema makes. It is because of those artists and minds. I think this is a great time for anyone who is looking for a career in this sector," he told reporters.