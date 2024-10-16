Delhi's ban, barium blues hit country's fireworks capital Sivakasi

Impressed by its industrial vibrancy, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru affectionately referred to this small city in Tamil Nadu as ‘Kutty Japan’ (Kutty means small in Tamil). Now, in 2024, Nehru's Kutty Japan, popularly known as Sivakasi, still contributes to over 85 per cent of the fireworks made in the country, lighting up festive celebrations in every city and village in India.

Despite this status, the small city is fighting for survival due to a combination of factors: bans on firecrackers in Delhi and other cities, sales dips during the pandemic, and restrictions on using barium nitrate and manufacturing joined firecrackers. Although Diwali sales have shown improvement compared to last year, production in the organised sector is down, and sales are yet to return to pre-Covid levels, according to industry sources. On Monday, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee issued a complete ban on all kinds of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, though the Supreme Court has allowed green crackers. The ban will remain in effect until January 1, 2025, across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. This decision was described as a measure to curb high air pollution during the Diwali season in Delhi.



"The demand has not yet returned to pre-Covid levels. However, it is slowly getting back to normal. The various regulations and the ban in Delhi are having a significant impact on the industry," said S Sriram Ashok, president of the Indian Fireworks Manufacturers' Association (TIFMA). He added that rising raw material prices, including those for aluminium, sulphur, and paper products, have also affected companies in Sivakasi, where the industry provides jobs to approximately 300,000 people directly and another 500,000 indirectly.

The ban on barium has impacted the production of key items like sparklers, chakris, anars, twinkling stars, and pencils. "Production is down due to illegal manufacturers. Many illegal manufacturers are emerging because of the restrictions on joint crackers. Organised companies are not producing these," said Murali Asaithambi of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturer Association. T Kannan, general secretary of TIFMA, echoed this sentiment. "Demand exists, but production in the organised sector is down by 15 per cent. Illegal manufacturers are gaining considerable momentum," Kannan added.



According to a report by CARE Ratings, citing the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers’ Association (TANFAMA), the industry's size was around Rs 3,000 crore prior to Covid, with the largest player, Standard Fireworks (SFPL), holding a 5 per cent market share, reflecting the highly unorganised nature of the industry.

"A significant part of the industry remains unorganised and operates like a cottage industry, with most of the work being done by hand in small sheds or at homes. Moreover, competition from the unorganised sector, due to low entry barriers, along with environmental issues related to noise and air pollution, poses challenges to operations. The industry has also faced sales bans over the past three years," the report added.