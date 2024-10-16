FY25 fresher hiring by IT sector to rise by 20-25%: TeamLease Digital

Fresher hiring, which has been muted as Indian IT services firms reduced their intake, is expected to finally see a turnaround. The information technology (IT) sector's fresher hiring is projected to rise by 20-25 per cent for FY25. Additionally, Global Capability Centres (GCC) are expected to increase their fresher hiring by 40 per cent compared to the previous year, according to a TeamLease Digital analysis.

The analysis highlights that this hiring uptick is driven by a focus on specialised skills in segments like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data. TeamLease also noted that the emphasis on these skills spans various experience levels.

TeamLease Digital’s insights show that the rise in AI, ML, and automation has significantly boosted demand for data-related roles. This trend is evident in the surge of job postings for data scientists, with 69 per cent mentioning ML skills in 2024.

Skills in natural language processing (NLP) have also grown in prominence, with demand increasing from 5 per cent in 2024 to 19 per cent in 2025, reflecting a broad industry shift towards AI-driven solutions. There is also growing demand for skills like Python programming, ethical hacking, penetration testing, Agile Scrum Master, AWS security, and JavaScript, further reflecting the evolving tech hiring landscape.

Neeti Sharma, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital, said, “The tech industry continues to transform at a rapid pace. To stay ahead, companies must align their talent strategies with technological advancements, particularly in AI and cloud computing. Investing in upskilling programmes is not just an option but a necessity, enabling professionals to remain competitive in this dynamic environment. This alignment will be crucial for driving sustainable growth and innovation in the coming years.”

This trend is evident in recent statements from players like Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HCLTech.

Milind Lakkad, chief human resource officer (CHRO) of TCS, said in an analyst call post the Q2 FY25 results that the firm is doubling its intake of higher cadre trainees.

“Our current trainee hiring is segmented with differential compensation for each segment. This year, we have more than doubled our intake of higher cadre trainees,” said Lakkad.

HCLTech also announced that its campus hiring will focus on specialisation rather than just numbers. This approach will continue for FY26, with the campus process already underway, following a similar focus over the past 12 months.

“When we talk of specialisation, this applies to freshers as well. In the past 12 months, freshers that we have onboarded come from diverse backgrounds. We are increasingly finding that students are specialising in data and AI. These disciplines attract significant skills, enabling them to transition to project mode quickly,” said Ramchandran Sundararajan, chief people officer of HCLTech, in a media briefing post the Q2 FY25 results.

The emphasis on specialisation also means that salaries for freshers in specialised roles will be higher than average. Sundararajan explained that a fresher selected for the company’s product business receives compensation almost four times the standard entry-level pay. Those specialising in data receive compensation two to three times higher than the usual offer, he added.

The TeamLease analysis also noted that the focus on specialisation is evident in mid-level to senior-level hiring.

Demand for mid-level roles remains stable, with consistent demand for project managers, data scientists, and cybersecurity experts. Salaries in these roles have increased by 7.89 per cent to 10.2 per cent compared to FY24, reflecting the market’s need for experienced professionals who can effectively manage and optimise business operations.

Senior management roles are experiencing a 21 per cent rise in demand since last year, driven by the strategic importance of expertise in data engineering, product management, and DevOps, with salary increases ranging between 6.54 per cent and 10.8 per cent.

The rapid migration to cloud infrastructures has further fuelled hiring in roles related to cloud engineering, development, and architecture. Organisations continue to prioritise platform-specific certifications, particularly in AWS and Microsoft Azure, as these credentials are seen as critical for tech professionals. By FY25, India is expected to need over two million cloud professionals to support the accelerated adoption of cloud technologies across various sectors.