Industrial and warehousing leasing up 17% YoY growth in 9 months: Report

The industrial and warehousing leasing saw 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth during the first three quarters of the ongoing calendar year (CY2024) across the top five cities of India, a research report by Colliers said.

About 20.2 million square feet (msf) space was leased during the period in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, and Chennai.

Vijay Ganesh, managing director, Industrial and Logistics Services, Colliers India, said, “On a quarterly basis, Q3 of 2024 saw about 7.3 msf of industrial and warehousing demand across the top five cities, an 18 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY). With 2.3 msf of leasing and about one-third share, Delhi NCR continued to drive quarterly demand. The demand in the region was led by a large uptake of industrial and warehousing space in Bhaproda and Kulana micro markets.”