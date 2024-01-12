Delhi's coldest morning this winter pushes power demand to all-time high

With Delhi reeling under intense cold, the peak power demand of the city surged to an all-time high of 5,701 MW on Friday morning.

According to the State Load Dispatch Centre's real-time data, the peak power demand of Delhi at 10.49 AM on Friday was 5,701 MW. The power discoms have estimated the winter peak power demand to reach up to 5,760 MW this year.

The previous highest peak winter demand was 5,611 MW on Wednesday morning.

The national capital on Friday recorded its lowest temperature this winter with the minimum dipping to 3.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is the lowest minimum temperature in the last five years.

Since January 1, Delhi's peak power demand has risen by over 11 per cent, discom officials said.

A BSES spokesperson said that company's discoms -- BRPL and BYPL -- successfully met the peak power demand of 2,484 MW and 1,185 MW respectively.

Up to 60 per cent of the maximum winter power demand of over 3,600 MW in BSES areas will be met by green power, he stated.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) successfully met the all-time highest winter peak power demand reaching 1,774 MW in its area -- north Delhi -- without any network constraint and power outage, said a spokesperson of the discom.

"Tata Power-DDL is expecting the peak demand to breach 1,800 MW mark this season and has made adequate arrangements, including long-term power tie-ups, to meet the demand and has ensured reliability of its equipment at these low temperatures and foggy conditions," she said.

Sufficient quantum of power is available from long-term sources with the company which would help in meeting the peak demand effectively, she added.

Apart long-term agreements from power-plants, over 2000 MW of green power will play a significant role in ensuring reliable power supply to BSES consumers during the winter months, said BSES spokesperson.