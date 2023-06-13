Deploy AI, machine learning-based spam detect systems: Trai to telcos



On Tuesday, the telecom sector regulator also asked telecom companies (telcos) to comply with the earlier directive of instituting the new Digital Content Authorization (DCA) and intimate the updated status on actions taken within the next 30 days. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has directed all telecommunication (telecom) service providers (TSPs) to deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning-based Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) detect systems to identify and act against unregistered spam callers and message senders.



These UTMs have been on Trai radar due to sending users messages having fraudulent links and telephone numbers, which entrap customers into sharing their critical information. According to the Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulations, 2018 (TCCCPR-2018), the entities that do not get registered with TSPs and use 10-digit mobile numbers for sending UCC through messages or calls are called Unregistered Telemarketers (UTMs).



While telcos have implemented such detection systems, according to their suitability and feasibility, the UTMs are continuously evolving new techniques to send UCC, and the current detection systems are not fully capable to deal with the issue, Trai said. “Despite measures taken by the TSPs, UCC from UTMs continues. At times, these UTMs through messages having fraudulent links and telephone numbers trap customers into sharing their critical information causing financial loss to customers,” Trai said on Tuesday.



Given the sheer volume of complaints against incessant promotional calls and texts sent by businesses, the deadline will not be extended, officials had told Business Standard. Earlier this month, Trai asked telcos to develop and deploy DCA facilities within two months. The DCA will be a unified platform to seek, maintain, and revoke consent given by customers towards receiving commercial communication from businesses.



DLT platforms are digital systems for keeping and managing the record of sender IDs and templates run by telcos. Businesses need to register on DLTs by submitting relevant details and get access to exclusive headers and message templates — keywords denoting a business or brand that pops up when a phone user receives a message. DCA will take customer consent for brands or companies they would like to receive communication from. It will also expedite the process of receiving consumer consent on Digital Ledger Platform (DLT) platforms.

In its latest direction, Trai said telcos have also been directed to share intelligence using the DLT platform.