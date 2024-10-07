DGCA orders safety risk assessment for B737 planes amid rudder concerns

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday asked Indian carriers to conduct a safety risk assessment of their Boeing 737 aircraft, equipped with Collins Aerospace's rudder control system.

Moreover, the regulator temporarily barred these specific Boeing 737 (also called B737) planes from conducting landings using advanced Category III B instrument approaches, which allow aircraft to land in very low visibility. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the regulator mentioned that it has taken cognisance of the recent investigation report by the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which highlights safety concerns about B737 planes equipped with "Collins Aerospace SVO-730 Rudder Rollout Guidance Actuators".

A rudder control system allows pilots to control the aircraft's yaw (side-to-side motion) by adjusting the rudder using pedals in the cockpit. In India, SpiceJet, Air India, Air India Express, and Akasa Air have B737 planes in their fleets.

The regulator stated that it considered the potential risk of a jammed or restricted rudder control system, and therefore, it has decided to issue certain interim safety recommendations to all Indian carriers operating B737 planes.

The DGCA stated that all flight crews involved in B737 planes must be informed, through a circular or advisory, about the possibility of a jammed or restricted rudder control system. "Appropriate mitigations must be communicated to help crews identify and handle such a situation," it noted.

The regulator mentioned that all airlines "must conduct a safety risk assessment for aircraft to evaluate and mitigate the risk associated with the rudder control system".

More From This Section

The DGCA stated that discussions about this rudder control system must be included as a mandatory topic in recurrent training sessions and pre-simulator briefings for instrument rating and proficiency checks (IR/PPC) of pilots.

"Operators have been instructed to include specific exercises in recurrent training and IR/PPC that simulate scenarios involving a jammed or restricted rudder control system, including rollout procedures. Appropriate flight crew responses and mitigations should be practised during these exercises," the DGCA mentioned.

These interim measures aim to enhance safety and ensure that flight crews are well-prepared to handle potential rudder control issues effectively, pending further detailed operational guidance to be issued by Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration, it noted.

On September 26, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued urgent safety recommendations concerning the rudder control system of Boeing 737 aircraft, pointing out potential risks of jamming or restriction in certain 737NG and 737 MAX models.

This action was prompted by a February 6 incident, where the rudder pedals on a United Airlines Boeing 737-8 MAX became stuck during landing, leading to an investigation into assembly issues that could allow moisture to enter and freeze.