DGCA to probe Air India Express pilot's death after cardiac arrest

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an investigation into the sudden death of an Air India Express pilot, who died of a cardiac arrest at the Delhi airport shortly after taking off from Srinagar on April 9.

In a order dated April 17, Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, "In exercise of power under Rule 13(1) of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2017, I hereby order investigation of Sudden Cardiac arrest to M/s AIXL First Officer while operating Flight IX-1153 from Srinagar to Delhi on 09.04.2025 and appoint Sh. Vishal Yadav, Dy Director Air Safety, as Investigator-in-Charge and Gp Capt Murtaza, DMS (CA), Subject Matter Expert as a Member for carrying out the investigation."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed the team to submit the final investigation report as soon as possible, preferably within a six-month period.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed the investigation team to address several key points.

The terms of reference of the investigation include whether the crew reported the pilot's sickness to the Delhi Air Traffic Control (ATC) while the aircraft was still in the air, and whether the ATC initiated action appropriately, and whether the other crew members took the necessary action.

Additionally, the probe panel will review the medical history of the deceased crew member. The investigation team will also examine whether proper precautions were taken when rostering crew members with medical restrictions. Furthermore, the investigation team has been tasked with determining whether specific medical checks are necessary for pilots with pre-existing medical conditions before they undertake flights.

Moreover, the investigation team to review the actions taken by the remaining onboard crew when the pilot reported feeling unwell, including the time it took to transport him to the medical centre at the airport or a nearby civil hospital.

The team will also evaluate the preparedness of the airport's medical centre in handling such emergencies. Finally, the investigation team has been tasked with reviewing existing guidelines and circulars on this matter and making recommendations for any necessary changes.