Home / Industry / News / DGTR initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese flasks, bottles

DGTR initiates anti-dumping probe into import of Chinese flasks, bottles

India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of flasks and bottles by Chinese firms in the country following a complaint by a domestic player

Press Trust of India New Delhi
India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 5:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of flasks and bottles by Chinese firms in the country following a complaint by a domestic player.

The move is aimed at protecting domestic players from cheap imports of 'vacuum insulated flasks or vessels of stainless steel' from the neighbouring country.

The probe was started after a complaint by Placero International Pvt Ltd was received, which stated that the domestic industry is getting injured due to an increase in dumped imports.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), the commerce ministry's investigation arm, is probing the dumping of this product originating in or exported from China.

The products under consideration for the probe include flasks, cups, bottles, kettle, carafe, and dispensers.

According to a DGTR notification, there is prima facie evidence of injury being caused to the domestic industry by dumped imports from China.

"The authority, hereby, initiates an anti-dumping investigation" on the imports, the notification has said.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

Also Read

Commerce ministry recommends anti-dumping duty on imports of Chinese glass

India's anti-dumping duty impositions drop amid post Covid-19 shift

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

India imposes anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for 5 years

Steel mills expect wheel prices to ease after anti-dumping duty on China

Govt to auction Jammu & Kashmir's lithium reserves over next few weeks

World Coffee Conference in Bengaluru from Sept 25 to 28: All details here

India to achieve 500 GW renewables target before 2030 deadline: RK Singh

India fourth in number of startups with over $50 mn funding: Scaleup Report

Godrej Properties sells around 670 flats worth over Rs 2K cr in Noida

Topics :Anti-Dumping Pactanti-dumping probeUS Anti-dumping dutiesAnti-dumping duty on firms

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story