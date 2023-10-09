DGTR reviews anti-dumping duty on alloy wheels imported from China

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has initiated a probe to review the need to continue the anti-dumping duty on aluminium alloy wheels imported from China, following complaints from the domestic industry.

Kosei Minda Aluminium Company, Maxion Wheels Aluminium India, Minda Kosei Aluminium Wheel, and Steel Strips Wheels have filed an application on behalf of the domestic industry for initiation of sunset review investigation for continued imposition of anti-dumping duty levied on imports of 'aluminium alloy road wheel' exported from China.

DGTR in a notification has said the applicants have submitted prima facie evidence of dumping of the product from China in spite of the existing anti-dumping duties.

"The authority hereby initiates sunset review investigation to examine whether the expiry of existing anti-dumping duties against China is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and consequent injury to the domestic industry," the notification said.

As per laws, normally, an anti-dumping duty is imposed for five years on a product unless the government decides to revoke that. The DGTR can review the need for the continued imposition of the duty before the end of five years.

The duty on the product was first imposed in May 2015. It was extended in 2019 and then again in 2022. The existing duties are set to expire on April 8, 2024.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

In a separate notification, the DGTR has recommended the imposition of the duty on imports of "Viscose rayon filament yarn" from China for five years.

The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose the duty.

The duty was recommended following a probe by the directorate after a complaint was filed by the Association of Man-Made Fiber lndustry Ltd and Crasim Industries.