DHL Group to invest €1 bn in India over CY26-30 for logistics expansion

Global logistics major DHL Group will invest €1 billion across its business units in India between 2026 and 2030, citing the country’s favourable policies, rapid economic growth, and rising competitiveness.

Tobias Meyer, chief executive officer, DHL Group, said a large part of the investment will go towards expanding the group’s warehousing footprint in India. “This is all in the context of our global strategy. We have evolved our strategy over many years. We have four bottom lines, as we call them. We want to be the employer of choice, the provider of choice, the investment of choice, and the green logistics provider of choice,” he said.

DHL currently operates about 22.7 million sq ft of facilities across India through DHL Express, DHL Global Forwarding, DHL Supply Chain, and Blue Dart, and is adding 2 million sq ft of warehousing space every year. The multi-year investment programme will cover key sectors including life sciences and healthcare, new energy, e-commerce, and digitalisation. As part of this plan, DHL will develop a DHL Health Logistics hub for DHL Supply Chain India in Bhiwandi; India’s largest low-emission integrated operating facility for Blue Dart in Bijwasan; an automatic sorting centre for DHL Express India in Delhi; a DHL IT Services Centre in Indore; EV (electric vehicle) and battery logistics centres of excellence in Chennai and Mumbai; and a low-emission integrated ground hub for Blue Dart in Haryana.

“Global trade is facing headwinds, but we remain confident in India’s dynamic market. The country’s diversification strategy and business-friendly policies provide a solid foundation for long-term investments. With our investment programme of around EUR 1 billion, we are expanding reliable and more sustainable logistics solutions for our customers in India,” Meyer said. Under its ‘Strategy 2030’, DHL aims to scale up India operations with a focus on the five sectors, where the fruits are already beginning to show. “India’s trade diversification strategy is starting to pay dividends as we see increased trade to a wider range of markets. With our presence in 220 countries and territories, DHL Group is well-positioned to support this momentum,” said R S Subramanian, senior vice-president–South Asia and managing director, India, DHL Express.

DHL Group reported EUR 84.2 billion in revenue in 2024, a third of which came from e-commerce. The group plans to invest in upgrading its infrastructure, expanding last-mile delivery, and enhancing capacity nationwide. How will DHL’s India plan boost logistics and e-commerce capacity? “A key focus will be on automation and advanced technologies that enhance operational efficiency and support rapidly rising e-commerce volumes,” said Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart. Having operated in India for over 43 years, Meyer said DHL is committed to a long-term presence in the country. “The country has very strong economic indicators, starting with convincing and positive demographics, which is a challenge in many other geographies,” he added.

Which sectors and markets will DHL prioritise under its investment wave? DHL is reallocating funds within the group, with the next investment wave targeting 20 growth markets and the five focus sectors. ‘Freight rates to stabilise next year at slightly higher levels’ Edwin Pinto, managing director, DHL Global Forwarding (India), expects freight rates to stabilise next year at slightly higher levels. “At the moment, the rates are stable at a lower level, which is healthy for the industry as well. We don't expect a massive upswing in rates in the next couple of quarters. Next year, we will see stability in freight rates, albeit at a slightly higher level than where we are right now,” he said.