JPMIA Phase A construction tender nears finalisation in Rajasthan

The Jodhpur Pali Marwar Industrial Area (JPMIA) in Rajasthan has seen progress, according to an official of the state industries department.

“The tender process for construction work on 642 hectares of land under Phase A is in the final stage,” the official said. The total project cost is estimated at ₹4,380 crore. Of this, Phase A is expected to constitute ₹465 crore.

The project is part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme and located between Jodhpur and Pali. It is a joint effort by the state and central governments, the official added. As part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, it is poised to elevate western Rajasthan to a new position on India's industrial map. With the support of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), JPMIA is being developed on approximately 3,286 hectares of land between Rohat and Kankani.

The project will not be a typical industrial area, but rather an industrial township and multimodal logistics hub, encompassing an integrated model of industry, trade, housing, and infrastructure, he said. Work is progressing rapidly through the Rajasthan Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (RIDCO) — a joint venture between Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation and NICDC. Land acquisition hearings for the expansion of 1,086 hectares for Phase B have been completed, and the process for issuing the land acquisition award is in its final stages. Phase C is proposed to expand the project to 1,373 hectares by 2028, the official said. Upon completion of these three phases, the project will not only become the largest industrial hub in western Rajasthan but will also be directly connected to the country's major logistics corridors.