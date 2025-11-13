Bad loans in unsecured retail credit to peak in FY26, says S&P Global

S&P Global Ratings today said the bad loan formation in unsecured retail loans — personal loans and microfinance — in India will peak in the current fiscal year (FY26), showing the effect of strengthening internal controls and risk management practices.

It also flagged the risk that global uncertainty could affect corporate capex, excluding infrastructure, and thus hurt loan growth in India. Corporate borrowing has gained momentum, but uncertain external conditions may delay private capital expenditure-related growth, it added.

While India’s low US trade exposure reduces tariff risks, second-order impacts such as trade redirection to India could hit a few sectors such as steel and chemicals, the rating agency warned.

S&P Global Ratings , in its Global Banks Country-by-Country Outlook, said pockets of stress have emerged in some retail segments, namely unsecured personal loans and microfinance loans, which have grown rapidly and are contributing to incremental non-performing loans (NPLs). Stress for small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and the commercial vehicle segment has led to a rise in early-stage delinquencies. “We believe underwriting standards for secured retail loans are healthy, and delinquencies in this segment remain manageable. Likewise, tightening regulations and stricter guardrails in microfinance should contain asset quality strains. India’s sound growth prospects and falling interest rates will also support banks’ asset quality,” it said.

In 2023, the Reserve Bank of India hiked the risk weights on unsecured credit to control a sharp rise in unsecured loans. Later, the banking regulator eased the norms in 2024. The microfinance industry bodies — MFIN and Sa-Dhan — have also capped the number of lenders per borrower to limit a rise in household leverage of low-income borrowers. Why will bad loans in unsecured credit peak in FY26? On bank credit offtake, S&P Global said: “We expect loan growth to remain at 11–12 per cent in FY26, similar to fiscal 2025 levels, with retail loans expanding the fastest.”