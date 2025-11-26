Digital Connexion to invest $11 bn by 2030 in AP for AI-native data center

Digital Connexion — a joint venture between Brookfield, Reliance Industries and Digital Realty — on Wednesday announced an investment of about $11 billion over a period of five years till 2030 for building 1 gigawatt (GW) state-of-the-art, AI-native, purpose-built data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

This comes just over a month after Google lined up its plans to set up a world-class AI-powered data centre in Visakhapatnam at an investment of $15 billion — Google’s largest-ever investment outside the United States.

The data centre will be spread across 400 acres of land. On November 14, Reliance had announced that it will build a fully modular, future-ready 1 GW AI data centre designed to host the world’s most advanced graphics processing units (GPUs), tensor processing units (TPUs) and AI processors. The deal was signed on the opening day of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2025 in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for IT and Industries Nara Lokesh and Reliance Industries Executive Director P. M. S. Prasad.

According to the company, its data centres are purpose-built to support seamless AI workloads, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises with future-ready systems, robust substations, redundant power feeds and rack densities to power the next decade of innovation. The firm is building India’s next-generation digital infrastructure through AI-native, purpose-built data centres designed for unmatched performance, scalability and sustainability. It already has a campus in Chennai and another is being constructed in Mumbai’s Chandivali area. Both are strategically located for low-latency, carrier-neutral connectivity. “Aligned to India’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, Digital Connexion is unlocking new possibilities towards driving innovation, impact and sustainable growth and becoming the trusted digital infrastructure provider of India. Engineered to support high-performance computing and AI workloads, its facilities integrate renewable energy, efficient designs and advanced cooling systems,” the company said in a statement.