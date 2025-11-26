Home / Industry / News / Nasscom Foundation, IBM to upskill 87K marginalised youth in digital tech

Nasscom Foundation, IBM to upskill 87K marginalised youth in digital tech

Beyond self-paced learning, it includes mentorship and guided experiences to build technical proficiency and professional confidence

Nasscom
The project, which also contributes to IBM's global commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030, will be implemented across India through a hybrid model
AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nasscom Foundation on Wednesday announced a partnership with IBM to upskill over 87,000 marginalised youth across India with future-ready digital skills through the IBM SkillsBuild programme.
 
The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing underserved communities with access to market-relevant digital, domain, and employability training aligned with industry demand.
 
The programme offers free digital courses and hands-on experience in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and professional development, according to a company statement.
 
Beyond self-paced learning, it includes mentorship and guided experiences to build technical proficiency and professional confidence.
 
The project, which also contributes to IBM's global commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030, will be implemented across India through a hybrid model that combines direct engagement with universities and collaboration with on-ground skilling partners specialising in emerging technologies.
 
Our partnership with IBM reflects a shared commitment to our vision to build a digitally fluent generation by combining IBM's global expertise with our community-driven mission to connect tech-enabled learning with livelihood opportunities.
 
By equipping young learners, especially from the underserved communities with future-ready skills, career exposure, and access to learning pathways, we are helping unlock opportunities that can transform lives and strengthen India's digital workforce, Nasscom Foundation CEO Jyoti Sharma said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mall operators expected to clock revenue growth of 12-14% in FY26: Report

Net office absorption in 6 major cities to hit record high in FY26: Report

Premium

Tejas should use filters on equipment to resolve interference issue: Airtel

Premium

Competition bites into QSR growth as weak demand shadows expansion

Premium

Incentivise buyers to purchase India-made chips, says industry body

Topics :NasscomIBMyouthDigital technology

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story