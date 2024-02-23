Digital divide may affect possibility of improvements for Indian companies

Many may rely on e-commerce platforms or other routes to reach out to potential customers. Indeed, around two-thirds of manufacturing and services firms are now selling online, according to the "State of India's Digital Economy 2024" report.





Both manufacturing and services segments have seen a significant improvement in recent years. Only a third of services firms and a fifth of manufacturing firms had an internet connection in 2016. This has since been rising though services still do better (chart 3).

Increased access to information can have a concrete effect on the money that businesses make. The carpet-makers of Egypt who benefitted from the information flow of buyers outside their immediate vicinity reported a 16-26 per cent improvement in profits.