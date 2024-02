Digital divide may affect possibility of improvements for Indian companies

Nearly a tenth of firms had no internet connection. This applied across small, medium and large businesses. The data may not be surprising considering that a government survey noted a significant proportion of the population had not been online. Around 43 per cent of men and 67 per cent of women had never used the internet, according to the 2019-21 survey . Around 12-16 per cent of firms, depending on size, did not have an internet connection (chart 2).