Healthcare firm Abridge secures $150 mn to develop AI model for clinicians

Shiv Rao, CEO of Abridge and also a practicing cardiologist, said the company plans to use the fresh funding for hiring as well as acquiring and training purpose-built medical AI models

Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 11:28 AM IST
Abridge, a startup building artificial intelligence-powered clinical documentation tools, has raised $150 million in a Series C round, the company told Reuters, as more investors seek exposure to industry-specific generative AI applications.

The funding, led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures, valued Abridge at about $850 million. The company last raised funds just four months ago and was then valued at over $200 million, according to PitchBook data.
 

Abridge, founded in 2018, automates clinical notes and medical conversations for doctors. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based company said it is working with thousands of clinicians through partnerships with hospitals, including the University of Kansas Health System and the Yale New Haven Health System.
 
Shiv Rao, CEO of Abridge and also a practicing cardiologist, said the company plans to use the fresh funding for hiring as well as acquiring and training purpose-built medical AI models.
 
While OpenAI's powerful GPT models have won over consumers, companies are increasingly seeing the need for industry-specific models that are trained with domain expertise.

healthcare technologies healthcare spending Healthcare sector artifical intelligence

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

