Digital fintechs see double-digit jump in loans, quantum of disbursals

The data has been sourced from 34 FACE members lending to customers through their non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in partnership with other regulated entities

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.
The data has been sourced from 34 FACE members lending to customers.
BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
During Q2FY25, digital lending fintechs disbursed three crore individual loans, 20 per cent more than in Q2FY24 and disbursed Rs 36,897 crore, up 18.56 per cent during the same period. The data from the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) is the first after it received approval to be a self-regulatory organisation from the Reserve Bank of India. 
Disbursement value
                                                                     Period Disbursement volume
Q2 FY23-24 Rs 2.49 cr
Q2FY24-25 Rs 2.64 cr
*Disbursement volume includes data from 33 companies
     The data has been sourced from 34 FACE members lending to customers through their non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in partnership with other regulated entities (mostly NBFCs). 
Disbursement value
                                                                   Period Disbursement volume
Q2 FY23-24 Rs 30,935 cr
Q2FY24-25 Rs 33,066 cr
*Disbursement value includes data from 34 companies
    
It may be recalled that RBI had in November 2023, upped the risk weighting on banks' unsecured personal loans and consumer durable loans to 125 per cent from 100 per cent, and on credit cards to 150 per cent from 125 per cent.
Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaFintechNBFCs

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

