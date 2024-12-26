From toys to electronics and gold: Indians shift to quick 10-minute orders

India’s love for convenience and quick deliveries soared in 2024, with consumers expanding their orders beyond groceries to include everything from makeup and toys to vacuum cleaners. Indians wanted products delivered in 10 minutes — from everyday essentials to last-minute needs and festive trends.

In its fourth edition, How India Swiggy’d 2024 — Quick Commerce Edition dives into the evolving preferences for products delivered in 10 minutes on Swiggy Instamart, the quick commerce arm of the food and grocery delivery firm.

These insights are based on data collected from January 1 to December 1, 2024. Offering a wide range of products, from electronics and beauty to fashion and home essentials, Swiggy Instamart is operational in 54 cities across India.

The big spenders hailed from Delhi and Dehradun, splurging over Rs 20 lakh each on Swiggy Instamart this year. They filled up their carts with products such as Atta, milk, and oil.

Across the country, the top 5 must-haves were — milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks. One in every 15 orders had a packet of milk. One in every 5 orders had either a fruit or a vegetable.

A pet-lover from Mumbai spent over Rs 15,00,000 this year on pet supplies, primarily dog and cat food.

A Chennai user splurged Rs 1,25,454 on electronics, electricals and home appliances this year, picking up nearly 85 items. The top choices included gaming earphones, smartwatches, an induction cooker, a sandwich maker, a hair straightener, a table fan and a toaster.

We all love mangoes. But someone from Hyderabad led the mango frenzy by spending Rs 35,000 on mangoes in May.

Morning routine

The mornings of the quickcommerce users kick off with milk. The nation powers through the day with the combination of milk, veggies, and eggs, fueling everything from early risers to the busiest of bees. From 4 am to 7 am, it's all about getting ready for the day ahead.

But when the clock strikes 10 pm? It’s a whole different vibe—ice cream, cold drinks, and chips make their entrance between 10 pm to 4 am.

Between 8-9 pm, is when India ordered the most sanitary pads. In November, with the changing season, India ordered the most pain relief.

Consumers are also increasingly using quick commerce during various festivals. An amdavadi, set the gold standard on Dhanteras, spending Rs 8,32,032 on gold coins. The rest of India took cleaning seriously during Diwali spending over Rs 45,00,000 on brooms the same day. Meanwhile, Delhi splurged Rs 4,60,000 on poker chips this Diwali.

Swiggy Instamart delivered close to 8,00,000 rakhis on Raksha Bandhan, with a user in Mumbai ordering 31 rakhis in a single order. The day also saw 2,85,000 deliveries under ‘order for others,’ and 273 chocolates ordered per minute.

At its peak on February 14, 307 roses per minute were ordered.

Order in 89 seconds

The fastest delivery of the year happened in Kochi, in just 89 seconds for a basket that included Nendran bananas and red amaranthus. The distance covered was 180 mts. The cheapest order of the year came in at a mere Rs 3—a pencil sharpener, purchased by a user in Hyderabad at 8:15 pm.

In 2024, Bengaluru led spends in both puja essentials and party supplies. Alongside Mumbai, the city fiercely vied for the title of party capital, ordering 1.8 times more wine and shot glasses, particularly during Diwali celebrations. The city also went on a brushing spree this year, buying 2,72,731 toothbrushes.

Mumbai splurged Rs 8,20,360 on tonic water on a single day. Also, a single user from Goa spent nearly Rs 35,000 on tonic water this year.

August might have been the wettest month of 2024, but October 15 saw the maximum orders for umbrellas on a single day at 83 per cent more than August. Mumbai ordered the most umbrellas and raincoats in 2024.

On December 1, India ordered 4500 kgs of onions just between 7-8 pm.Mumbai staked its claim on the most ‘kandas’ (onion) followed by Hyderabad and Delhi.

People in Delhi have taken their love for instant noodles to a whole new level, spending around Rs 60 crore on the noodle snack. Not just poker chips, the capital also topped the charts for maximum orders of potato chips and instant noodles showcasing its snack-loving culture.

But when it comes to personal chip obsession, over 43 snack lovers spent more than Rs 75,000 on chips this year. The top chip fanatics are crunching away in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kolkata.

Vizag went big on playtime, with a user spending Rs 27,742 on toys this year. Bengaluru ordered as much underwear as Hyderabad and Mumbai combined.

The prime time for discreet orders was between 10 and 11 pm. The top choices? Masala-flavored chips, Kurkure, and sexual wellness products. The secret shopping hubs? Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

Canada had the highest number of international logins to place orders for loved ones in India, followed by the United States, Kuwait, and Singapore. So, what are they ordering? milk, dosa batter, and water to begin with.

Hyderabad and Bengaluru embraced the "Deliver Without Bag" option, proving that convenience and eco-consciousness can go hand in hand.