'Digital platforms must implement prevention by design to prevent CSEAM'

Internet and social media intermediaries must implement a prevention-by-design principle to prevent the proliferation of Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse Material (CSEAM) on their platforms, according to experts.

While most platforms treat the detection of CSEAM as a content moderation challenge, the most significant challenge in catching and removing such content is contextual interpretation and the lack of known databases against which it can be matched, the experts said.

"AI systems can match known CSAM against hash databases with reasonable accuracy, but they consistently fail at understanding intent and context in novel material. An image that appears benign in isolation can be part of a grooming sequence when viewed across a conversation thread," said Nilesh Jahagirdar, co-founder and vice-president, marketing and solutions, at [x]cube LABS.

Malicious actors involved in the spread of CSEAM constantly evolve their tactics faster than detection models can adapt, said Parminder Singh, co-founder of RedScope AI, a decision intelligence platform. "AI is exceptionally good at identifying known patterns, but child exploitation networks deliberately operate in the grey areas, using coded language, edited visuals, screenshots, memes, private groups, ephemeral content and multilingual communication to evade detection," he said. A second problem that most platforms face is the lack of investment in multilingual AI capable of understanding India's linguistic diversity, and in continuously evolving their detection systems as abuse tactics change, the experts said.

"Most detection models are trained predominantly on English-language data. Regional languages, coded slang and local dialects used by bad actors fall almost entirely outside detection parameters," Jahagirdar said. Digital intermediaries should also invest in reporting offenders who circulate CSEAM to law enforcement agencies, rather than just disabling their accounts and removing the content from their platforms, Bhuwan Ribhu, founder of Just Rights for Children, said. "Online child sexual exploitation is a borderless crime and demands a borderless response. That requires international cooperation in sharing intelligence, digital evidence and financial information. Until governments, technology companies and digital intermediaries accept this shared responsibility, no child is safe online," Ribhu said.