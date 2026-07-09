'Digital platforms must implement prevention by design to prevent CSEAM'

Malicious actors involved in the spread of CSEAM constantly evolve their tactics faster than detection models can adapt, said Parminder Singh, co-founder of RedScope AI, a decision intelligence platform.
"AI is exceptionally good at identifying known patterns, but child exploitation networks deliberately operate in the grey areas, using coded language, edited visuals, screenshots, memes, private groups, ephemeral content and multilingual communication to evade detection," he said.
A second problem that most platforms face is the lack of investment in multilingual AI capable of understanding India's linguistic diversity, and in continuously evolving their detection systems as abuse tactics change, the experts said.