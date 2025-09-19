Distributors seek relief on cess credit blockage under new 40% GST slab

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Distributors have written to the Finance Ministry highlighting concerns over cess accumulation on aerated drinks and cigarettes, which have now shifted to the 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST) slab, creating a liquidity crunch in the supply chain.
In the earlier GST regime, both products attracted 28 per cent GST and 12 per cent compensation cess. With the restructuring, they now fall under a flat 40 per cent rate. However, the cess component on previously purchased stock has created a large pool of unutilised input tax credit (ITC).
The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) said this has blocked significant working capital for soft drink and cigarette distributors and retailers across the country. The cess credits cannot be set off against the new GST liability, resulting in a liquidity squeeze.
While the GST rate has been adjusted, the final price to the consumer remains unchanged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had announced GST reforms as a Diwali gift to lower the tax burden on the common man. On 3 September, the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs were removed, and many items were reclassified under the 5 per cent, 18 per cent and 40 per cent brackets.
“This situation is threatening business viability for many small and medium distributors who operate on thin margins and depend heavily on cash flow rotation. Retailers too are under pressure, as this blocked capital directly affects their ability to reinvest in fresh stocks and sustain their businesses,” AICPDF said in its letter.
The federation has sought permission to either refund or allow utilisation of the accumulated cess ITC and introduce transitional provisions to prevent financial difficulties for the trade. It has also asked for a special transitional arrangement for soft drink and cigarette distributors and retailers to ensure a smooth adjustment to the new tax structure.
AICPDF added that the government should set up consultations with industry representatives and trade bodies to discuss practical solutions and prevent long-term distress in the sector.
“This issue is of immediate concern, as the upcoming festive season will further strain working capital requirements if the accumulated cess remains unutilised. A timely intervention from your good office will go a long way in safeguarding lakhs of trade partners and ensuring smooth supply chain operations in the FMCG, tobacco and beverage industry,” the letter stated.
