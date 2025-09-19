Distributors seek relief on cess credit blockage under new 40% GST slab

Distributors have written to the Finance Ministry highlighting concerns over cess accumulation on aerated drinks and cigarettes, which have now shifted to the 40 per cent goods and services tax (GST) slab, creating a liquidity crunch in the supply chain.

In the earlier GST regime, both products attracted 28 per cent GST and 12 per cent compensation cess. With the restructuring, they now fall under a flat 40 per cent rate. However, the cess component on previously purchased stock has created a large pool of unutilised input tax credit (ITC).

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) said this has blocked significant working capital for soft drink and cigarette distributors and retailers across the country. The cess credits cannot be set off against the new GST liability, resulting in a liquidity squeeze.

While the GST rate has been adjusted, the final price to the consumer remains unchanged. Prime Minister Narendra Modi , in his Independence Day speech, had announced GST reforms as a Diwali gift to lower the tax burden on the common man. On 3 September, the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs were removed, and many items were reclassified under the 5 per cent, 18 per cent and 40 per cent brackets. “This situation is threatening business viability for many small and medium distributors who operate on thin margins and depend heavily on cash flow rotation. Retailers too are under pressure, as this blocked capital directly affects their ability to reinvest in fresh stocks and sustain their businesses,” AICPDF said in its letter.