The Indian scheduled air operators flew 1.32 crore passengers on domestic routes in May last year

Air India
Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-May 2024 were 661.42 lakhs. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 6:58 PM IST
Domestic air passenger traffic went up 4.4 per cent to around 1.37 crore in May, according to official data released on Friday.

The Indian scheduled air operators flew 1.32 crore passengers on domestic routes in May last year.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-May 2024 were 661.42 lakhs as against 636.07 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 3.99 per cent and monthly growth of 4.40 per cent," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.

In terms of on-time performance (OTP), Akasa Air topped the list at 85.9 per cent, followed by Vistara (81.9 per cent), AIX Connect (74.9 per cent), IndiGo (72.8 per cent), Air India (68.4 per cent) and SpiceJet (60.7 per cent), as per the data.

During the previous month, no-frills carrier IndiGo saw its market share growing to 61.6 per cent, while that of Air India declined to 13.7 per cent from 14.2 per cent in April.

The market share of Vistara stood at 9.2 per cent but that of AIX Connect fell to 5.1 per cent from 5.4 per cent, the DGCA said.

Air India, Vistara, and AIX Connect are part of the Tata Group.

Meanwhile, Akasa Air's market share increased to 4.8 per cent in May from 4.4 per cent in April.

At the same time, SpiceJet's market share declined to 4 per cent from 4.7 per cent in the previous month.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

