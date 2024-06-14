Home / Industry / News / DIAL sets up biometric registration kiosks for immigration processing

DIAL sets up biometric registration kiosks for immigration processing

This is the first time such kiosks have been established at any airport in India

Airport
Photo: Shutterstock
Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 5:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Delhi airport has installed biometric registration kiosks at the international arrival pier for faster immigration processing of passengers who obtained a valid visa without submitting their biometric information during the application process.

This is the first time such kiosks have been established at any airport in India. GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which operates the Delhi airport, stated that it has set up five such kiosks and it would set up five more soon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


"These kiosks are specifically designed for foreign nationals arriving in India with a visa where biometric information was not collected during the application process," it mentioned.

"The kiosks, established by DIAL, would be operated under the direct supervision of the Bureau of Immigration (BOI). After registering biometrics at the kiosk, the time taken by the immigration agent/officer at the counter will be minimised by more than 50 per cent," it added. The Bureau of Immigration works under the Union home ministry.

Previously, visa-holding passengers arriving in Delhi without biometric registration were required to utilise the designated immigration counters, resulting in an average wait time of 4-5 minutes per passenger. During peak hours, these queues could lead to even longer delays, DIAL noted.

The Delhi airport, India's largest, handled a total of 73.67 million passengers in 2023-24 (FY24), recording a 12.8 per cent year-on-year growth amid a strong demand for air travel.

 

Also Read

IGNOU January 2024: Re-registration extended to Feb 15; details here

Bengaluru airport suspends entry fee for vehicles amid public outrage

Delhi airport chaos highlights: Thick fog delays 30 flights, 17 cancelled

How to register MSME on Udyam portal? A step-by-step guide on procedure

Stock of recently listed firm hits record high today, zooms 24% in 2 days

Indian techie jailed in Singapore for hacking ex-employer's server

Global airlines bet big on India, expect it to be hottest travel market

Cars could get costlier as automobile emission norms set to tighten

Gurgaon realtors increase commission twofold to expedite sales of inventory

Withhold ads without self-declaration certificate from June 18-July 9: ASCI

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi airportbiometric dataDelhi International Airport

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story