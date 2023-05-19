Home / Industry / News / Domestic air passenger traffic increased in India by 22.2% in April

AirAsia India's passenger numbers jump by 65.71%, highest growth among all major carriers

Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
The domestic air passenger traffic in India has increased from 10.54 million in April 2022 to 12.88 million in April 2023, observing a year-on-year growth of about 22.2 per cent.
AirAsia India--one of the Tata Group-run airlines--saw its passenger numbers in April jump by 65.71 per cent, recording the highest growth among all major carriers, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). AirAsia India's market share in April 2023 was 7.6 per cent.

Akasa Air, which started operating its flights last August, carried 513,000 domestic passengers this April. This airline's market share was 4 per cent in April.
India's largest carrier IndiGo saw its domestic passenger traffic jump by 24.32 per cent in April to 7.406 million. Its market share in April was 57.5 per cent.

 

Topics :Domestic Air TrafficIndian airlinesAir passenger

First Published: May 19 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

