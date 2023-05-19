Home / Industry / News / Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

The value of defence production in FY 2022-23 has crossed Rs one lakh crore for first time ever. Ministry of Defence on Friday said that the continuous and consistent efforts were made for this result

IANS New Delhi
Defence production crosses Rs 1 trn for first time ever: Defence ministry

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The value of defence production in Financial Year (FY) 2022-23 in India has crossed Rs one lakh crore for the first time ever. The Ministry of Defence on Friday said that the continuous and consistent efforts were made for this result.

The value currently stands at Rs 1,06,800 crore and it will go further up once the data is received from the remaining private defence industries, the Ministry of Defence officials added.

According to them the current value of defence production in FY 2022-23 is a rise of more than 12 per cent over FY 2021-22, when the figure was Rs 95,000 crore.

According to the officials, the defence production stands at almost Rs 1.07 lakh crore in Financial Year 2022-23, an increase of more than 12 per cent over 2021-22. The government is continuously working with defence industries and their associations to remove the challenges faced by them and promote defence production in the country, the officials added.

A number of policy reforms have been taken to achieve the objective of ease of doing business, including the integration of MSMEs and startups into the supply chain.

The ministry of defence said that due to these policies, the industries, including MSMEs and startups, are forthcoming in defence design, development and manufacturing and there is almost a 200 per cent increase in the number of defence licenses issued to the industries in the last 7-8 years by the government.

These measures have given a boost to the defence industrial manufacturing ecosystem in the country and generated tremendous employment opportunities.

The ministry has also approved four Positive Indigenisation Lists (PIL) of more than 2500 strategically-important Line Replacement Units (LRUs), Sub-systems, Spares and Components. A recent approval of this week includes high-end materials and spares, with import substitution value worth Rs 715 crore.

Beside this, the government has set up two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) in order to attract total investment worth Rs 20,000 crore by the year 2024-25 for defence industries, develop domestic supply chain and strengthen defence manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

--IANS

gcb/dpb

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Union Budget 2023: Experts don't expect surprises in social sector outlay

Budget 2023: A look back at some major announcements in previous Budget

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Recruiting nurses remain a major hurdle to hospital bed expansion

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

Developers log land purchases worth Rs 26,000 crore in last 17 months

Internet retail growth shows signs of maturing shopper base: Report

Coal production grows 8.5% to 73 tonnes in April, says Coal Ministry

Topics :Ministry of DefenceDefence

First Published: May 19 2023 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story