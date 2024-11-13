Festive cheer drives auto sales in October; 393K passenger vehicles sold

This October was a record-breaking month for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, as these segments posted their highest-ever domestic sales. The festive demand, with Dussehra and Diwali both falling in the same month, spurred strong consumer interest. However, the three-wheeler segment experienced a slight decline in domestic sales.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) reported that passenger vehicles (PV) achieved their highest-ever October domestic sales, reaching 393,238 units. This represented a modest 0.9 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, despite a higher base.

The two-wheeler segment also surged, with domestic sales touching 2,164,276 units, reflecting 14.2 per cent year-on-year growth. Within this segment, scooters and motorcycles led the growth, increasing by 22.3 per cent and 11.0 per cent, respectively, compared to October 2023. This growth underscores sustained consumer interest in personal mobility solutions.

Commenting on the performance, Rajesh Menon, director general, Siam, said, "October 2024 saw two major festivals, Dussehra and Diwali, both occurring in the same month, which traditionally drive higher consumer demand. This boost was clearly reflected in the automotive industry’s sales performance, with passenger vehicles and two-wheelers recording their highest-ever October sales."

Data from VAHAN, India’s national vehicle registration portal, reinforced this trend, showing over 30 per cent growth in registrations for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers compared to October 2023.

In contrast, the three-wheeler segment saw a slight decline in domestic sales, dropping by 0.7 per cent to 76,770 units in October 2024 from 77,344 units in October 2023. However, registrations for the three-wheeler segment on the VAHAN portal showed an 11 per cent increase compared to last October.