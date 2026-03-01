Domestic travel surges ahead of Holi as bookings jump across categories

The Holi long weekend is underway and with fervour rising, domestic travel activity is catching up fast.

According to ixigo, flight bookings in the week of Holi, to be celebrated on March 4, recorded a 70–75 per cent uptick as compared to last year, while its bus services vertical, AbhiBus, witnessed over 70 per cent year-on-year increase in advance bookings.

“As people travel back home and reconnect with family for Holi, tier II and III cities are also powering bookings across flights and buses,” the platform stated, with Gorakhpur leading in flight bookings at 94 per cent, followed by Bhopal (89 per cent) and Kanpur (86 per cent).

“Holi falling mid-week has unlocked something interesting this year – travellers aren't just celebrating for a day, they're building full travel experiences around it,” said Aloke Bajpai, Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer at ixigo.

“As per AbhiBus travel data, Delhi–Lucknow and Delhi–Varanasi recorded over 60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while Mumbai–Pune and Mumbai–Nagpur saw a 75 per cent YoY uptick,” the platform stated.

Not just flights, advance bus bookings, too, remain strong amid long waitlists on train routes.

Destinations like Darbhanga, Varanasi, Lucknow, Ranchi and Patna also witnessed over 50 per cent uptick in bookings.

Meanwhile, according to Agoda, traditional destinations such as Jaipur, Udaipur and Vrindavan and temple towns have seen a rise in travel interest compared to last year.

The Pink City of Jaipur, known for its grand palace-led Holi celebrations, registered a 282 per cent increase in accommodation searches as compared to last year on the platform.

Meanwhile, the pilgrimage town of Pushkar, where celebrations unfold around the Pushkar Lake and its 52 bathing ghats, witnessed a 195 per cent increase in searches.