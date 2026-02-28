PM Modi inaugurates Micron ATMP unit; Sanand plant starts production

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Micron’s assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) plant at Sanand, marking the start of commercial production at India’s first semiconductor chip facility.

The start of commercial production at Micron’s facility marks yet another proof of India’s ability for global technology leadership, Modi said in his address while inaugurating the plant, adding that the country, which was known largely for its information technology and information technology-enabled services a decade ago, was now making its presence felt in hardware technology as well.

“This is the dawn of a new future in Sanand. The start of commercial production at this Micron ATMP facility will strengthen India’s role in the global technology value chain. Today, India is quickly becoming a part of the global semiconductor value chain,” Modi said.

The Micron ATMP facility was the first project approved by the government in 2022 under the ambitious ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The total investment in the project is estimated at $2.7 billion, which includes incentives from the state and central governments. The ₹76,000 crore ISM is India’s attempt to establish a semiconductor ecosystem from scratch. As of February 2026, India has approved 10 projects with a cumulative investment of ₹1.60 lakh crore. The Micron ATMP plant will focus on DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND (Not-AND) products for domestic and international markets and is expected to generate nearly 5,000 direct jobs and 15,000 indirect jobs.