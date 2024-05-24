DoT identifies property assets of BSNL and MTNL for 'outright sale'

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has identified surplus land parcels and buildings belonging to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) across the country and those of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) in Delhi and Mumbai for outright sale to government departments, public sector undertakings, and government organisations. This was conveyed by a communication on May 21 by DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal to all secretaries in central ministries and chief secretaries of states and Union Territories.

He informed them that BSNL has created a website listing all the land parcels and buildings up for outright sale across the country.

Mittal requested the secretaries and the chief secretaries to issue instructions ensuring greater publicity of the website among various departments, PSUs, and government organisations. He said this scheme would benefit government organisations in need of such properties.

The government has listed over 100 properties of MTNL for outright sale through an auction process. These include 48 properties in Delhi and 52 in Maharashtra, including Mumbai. Notable properties include those in Connaught Place (New Delhi), the well-known MTNL Telephone House in Prabhadevi (Mumbai), and the Telephone Bhavan in Colaba (Mumbai). Other properties are located in Powai, Andheri, Bandra, Mulund, Vashi, and Worli in Mumbai. More than 530 buildings/land have been identified in other states across the country.