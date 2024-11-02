DoT seeks security compliance from Starlink, Amazon for satcom services

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reached out to Elon Musk's Starlink and Jeff Bezos's Amazon, requesting compliance information on certain security protocols as part of their applications to offer satellite communication services in India, according to a report in The Economic Times.

The report quoted officials as saying that DoT recently sent formal letters to both the US-based companies, asking them to meet specific security requirements before their applications can proceed further. An official noted that these applications are on hold until the firms respond with the necessary compliance documentation. Currently, neither company has responded.

Potential reminder for compliance submission

Another official said that while the government may issue a reminder if necessary, it will not advance either application without complete adherence to all security conditions. All aspects, including data protection and coverage area, need to be addressed by satcom providers before they can offer services in India, another official said, as mentioned in the report.

Existing approvals in India’s satellite communications sector

So far, Bharti-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio’s partnership with Luxembourg-based SES have secured approvals to provide satcom services in India. Starlink and Amazon are pursuing similar licences, with Starlink having applied for a Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence in October 2022, followed by Amazon later in the year.

Trai's role in setting satcom pricing standards

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is reviewing guidelines on pricing and other conditions related to satellite spectrum allocation. Although the Telecommunications Act 2023 mandates administrative spectrum allocation for satellite communication, telecom providers like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea are advocating for equal regulatory standards for both satcom and terrestrial providers. They argue that since satellite firms might offer similar services to terrestrial providers in the future, they should adhere to equivalent obligations and liabilities.

Additional security clarifications for Starlink

Earlier this year, the DoT sought further information from Starlink on data storage, shareholding structure, and investments potentially involving US security agencies. The DoT also requested Starlink to adhere to India’s geographical boundaries and provide specific coordinates for any terminals installed near border regions. Security requirements dictate that terminals must cease communication if there is a shift in geographic position to prevent misuse.

In a prior response to the government, Starlink assured authorities that none of its investors were from nations bordering India, such as China and Pakistan, a declaration that the government has accepted.