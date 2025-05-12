Satcom guidelines: DoT looks to finalise key technical conditions

From prescribing coordination distance between two satellite earth station gateways operating on the same frequencies, to creating a framework for sharing of spectrum, a series of key technical conditions for satellite communication has been left by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT).

Most important among this is TRAI’s recommendation that the DoT’s Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) should examine the need for prescribing the framework for the sharing of spectrum.

The government would have to clarify the rules for spectrum sharing for operators to begin the service. TRAI has allowed space spectrum across the C, Ku, and Ka bands to be used in India, to be assigned on a shared basis.

“There are global precedents for this, but India would need to fix its own rules,” an official said. The framework may include conditions on the maximum equivalent power flux density (EPFD), TRAI has said. It also wants the TEC to carry out a study to set the coordination distance between two satellite earth station gateways. This refers to the distance from a station beyond which potential interference from or to terrestrial stations is considered negligible. Airtel has established two state-of-the-art ground stations in Mehsana, Gujarat and near Chennai in Tamil Nadu, while Jio has established a ground station in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh.