'DPDP rollout to enhance enterprise accountability, compliance standards'

Rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection framework will make organisations more accountable and consequently raise their compliance standards, a top official of 63SATS Cybertech said.

63SATS Cybertech, Managing Director, CEO & CIO, Neehar Pathare said under the DPDP regime, cybersecurity will no longer remain just a technical function but a critical pillar of risk management and business resilience.

"As India advances into a new era of digital governance with the rollout of the Digital Personal Data Protection framework, organisations are being held to significantly higher standards of accountability and compliance. In this environment, cybersecurity is no longer just a technical function but a critical pillar of risk management and business resilience," Pathare said.