Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain elected as new chairman of IAMAI till 2025

Jain replaces Sanjay Gupta, vice-president, and country manager at Google India

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Harsh Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Dream Sports has been elected as the chairman of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). He will serve the post for the next two years. Jain replaces Sanjay Gupta, vice-president, and country manager at Google India.
Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip, and Satyan Ganjwani, vice-chairman, Times Internet, have been elected the vice-chairman and the treasurer of the association. They will replace Shivnath Thukral and Harshil Mathur, respectively.

They would together form the association's executive council along with the ex-officio member Subho Ray, president at IAMAI.
The new 24-member governing council and the new executive council of the IAMAI will take charge of the present councils at the next annual general meeting. The IAMAI governing council election is held every two years.  

IAMAI represents the digital services industry in India and has over 500 Indian and multinational corporations as its members. Its mandate is to expand and enhance the online and mobile value-added services sectors.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

