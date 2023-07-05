Drivers upbeat, hotels fret over Tamil Nadu's new accommodation norms

Whether it is the shivering winters in Ooty where the temperature sometimes dips to even zero degrees Celsius, or sizzling summer in most other tourist destinations of Tamil Nadu, life used to revolve around four wheels for drivers like P Manimaran. Even during these extreme weather conditions, he had to squeeze himself inside the car only to sleep after long drives, while accompanying the guests.
Hence, the order by the state government on June 28, making it mandatory for hotels in the state to provide separate bedrooms and restrooms within 250 meters from parking space comes as a huge relief for drivers of some 500,000 registered taxis in the state. “We were struggling to adjust ourselves with extreme weather conditions and during the summer season, things become even more difficult. This is a welcome decision for drivers like me. We just need a clean toilet and a bed to stretch our legs and sleep,” Manimaran, a driver from Chennai, told Business Standard. According to data shared by Statista, Tamil Nadu tops the list in terms of the number of taxis with 446,000 taxis, followed by Maharashtra (349,000) and Karnataka (345,000).
The order by the Housing and Urban Development department has mandated that the accommodation be provided either within the premises or 250 metres from the hotel. Under the new rule, hotels and lodges should ensure that all parking spaces are provided with a bed and a bathroom should also be assigned to every eight beds.
While drivers and transport firms have welcomed the move, hotels feel it won't just need additional investment, but will also have to deal with space constraints in urban areas. They say the government took this decision without consulting any stakeholders.
“There are a lot of practical challenges in implementing this. Many hotels provided dormitory-type arrangements before, but drivers misused them for playing cards and drinking, and often quarreled too. City hotels have very limited space in the front area and an accommodation within 250 meters is impractical,” said Sundar Singaram, Director of Operations of South India Hotels and Restaurants Association (Sihra). According to Sihra, there are about 10,000 listed and unlisted hotels in Tamil Nadu. Even if each of these end up spending Rs 200,000 on average, it may require an additional Rs 200-250 crore investment for the sector in the state.
“Take the case of a premium hotel like ITC Grand Chola. It has over 600 rooms and may have more than 800 car parking spaces. That means it may have to add as many beds for drivers too,” said another industry source. Singaram said the major issue that they are facing is the payment for such accommodation. “Who will pay for it? The guest or the taxi companies. They are already charging consumers for overnight stay. There is no clarity on whether the service is paid or free. We are taking inputs from our members and will approach the government soon, raising our concerns,” Singaram added.
On the other hand, transport firms are upbeat about the decision and indicate that they are ready to pay for it. “This is good development. Now, drivers are sleeping in the car or buses, even after a 12-13 hours drive. Now, they will get a place to stretch their legs and we are ready to pay for that if hotels are charging a minimal amount, as the safety of drivers is of prime importance,” said Arjeeth Surender, Director, Shreevari Travels.