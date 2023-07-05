Drivers upbeat, hotels fret over Tamil Nadu's new accommodation norms

Hence, the order by the state government on June 28, making it mandatory for hotels in the state to provide separate bedrooms and restrooms within 250 meters from parking space comes as a huge relief for drivers of some 500,000 registered taxis in the state. “We were struggling to adjust ourselves with extreme weather conditions and during the summer season, things become even more difficult. This is a welcome decision for drivers like me. We just need a clean toilet and a bed to stretch our legs and sleep,” Manimaran, a driver from Chennai, told Business Standard. According to data shared by Statista, Tamil Nadu tops the list in terms of the number of taxis with 446,000 taxis, followed by Maharashtra (349,000) and Karnataka (345,000).

Whether it is the shivering winters in Ooty where the temperature sometimes dips to even zero degrees Celsius, or sizzling summer in most other tourist destinations of Tamil Nadu, life used to revolve around four wheels for drivers like P Manimaran. Even during these extreme weather conditions, he had to squeeze himself inside the car only to sleep after long drives, while accompanying the guests.