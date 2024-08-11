E-commerce firms focusing on quick deliveries this festival season

This festive season, speedy deliveries may steal a march on traditional e-commerce players.

The e-commerce industry is poised for a 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season, according to a TeamLease report.

While it is unclear how much of this 35 per cent will be captured by quick commerce players, the preparation by leading delivery partners signals strong growth.

The quick commerce segment has also heated up with Flipkart’s launch of ‘Minutes’. Ahead of its upcoming flagship sale event, Big Billion Days 2024, in October, the firm is reportedly planning to open nearly 100 dark stores across top cities.



Blinkit plans to reach 2,000 dark stores by the end of 2026, up from 639 currently. The company added 113 dark stores in Q1 FY25 alone, and Blinkit is expected to launch a similar number in the September quarter, ahead of the festive season.

Zepto announced in June that it plans to reach 700 dark stores by March 2025, up from 350 currently. It would need to add roughly 80 stores every quarter to achieve this.

Reinforcing the last mile

Delivery partners and logistics unicorns like Shiprocket, Ecom Express, and Xpressbees are also bolstering their infrastructure to cater to the demand for fast deliveries.



For instance, Shiprocket has launched Shiprocket Quick in key cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kerala, Hyderabad, and Pune. The service will be launched in multiple cities over the next 30 days.

“Shiprocket Quick is designed to meet the growing demand for faster deliveries, providing a tailored solution for local merchants who wish to offer expedited shipping options,” said Saahil Goel, CEO and managing director of Shiprocket.

The company has also partnered with several hyperlocal logistics platforms such as Porter, Ola, Borzo, Rapido, and Shadowfax to aggregate and optimise delivery fleets for faster and more efficient deliveries.

Logistics unicorn Ecom Express introduced same-day and next-day delivery services in 10 major Indian metros in February this year.



“We expect quick commerce to experience substantial expansion during the festive season and beyond. Our infrastructure supports effective inventory management for 7-15 days' stock for quick commerce businesses,” said Vishwachetan Nadamani, chief operating officer of Ecom Express.

“This year, we have seen a significant increase in activity in quick commerce, with the number of inquiries doubling, particularly in the electronic goods and mobiles segment. The market itself has grown approximately 45 per cent year-on-year,” said Harshal Bhoi, chief business officer of Xpressbees.

Meanwhile, Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands are looking to boost their sales by reaching customers more quickly.

Gifting platform FNP (Ferns N Petals) has curated a special range of products specifically for quick commerce, in partnership with top companies.



“Our focus on quick commerce has significantly increased over the past year. We are confident that this enhanced focus will drive substantial sales growth during the festive season,” said Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer of FNP.

Logistics major Delhivery has announced a new service whereby the company plans to provide a network of shared dark stores to e-commerce companies for rapid same-day deliveries, addressing the needs of D2C brands.

“We will provide dark stores and delivery services from those dark stores to the extent that e-commerce companies want to use them on a multi-tenant basis, helping them make that cost variable in nature,” said Sahil Barua, CEO of Delhivery, in a recent earnings call.



Delhivery already has “mother warehouses” for quick commerce, where it provides fulfilment services from these warehouses to dark stores. The new service, which Barua termed ‘Rapid Commerce’, will also connect the last mile.

A quick but small bite

According to human resource firm TeamLease Digital, there has been a 50 per cent increase in gig worker hiring in quick commerce between 2022 and 2024.

“The current gig worker headcount is estimated at 2.5 million, which is a 38 per cent increase from last year. This number is expected to grow further, given that most of these quick commerce companies plan to add many more dark stores to their portfolio,” said Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital.