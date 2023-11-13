Home / Industry / News / E-commerce, telecom, BFSI most sought-after sectors by freshers: Survey

E-commerce, telecom, BFSI most sought-after sectors by freshers: Survey

"The tremendous growth in our user base is a testament to their aspirations and our commitment to nurturing their talents," said apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
About 38 per cent of young job seekers are keen on workplaces that offer a better environment and work-life balance, pointing out their emphasis on not just professional growth but overall well-being | (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

E-commerce, Telecommunications, BFSI, and IT are the most sought-after sectors for freshers, as these sectors provide substantial career growth opportunities and offer a better environment and work-life balance, according to a survey.

According to the survey by job and professional networking platform apna.co, fresh talent is flocking to the e-commerce sector, which witnessed an impressive 22 per cent surge in applications.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The BFSI sector showed an 18 per cent growth, while telecommunications and IT sectors followed with 13 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively.

The report, which covered over 10,000 participants, noted that 6 out of 10 enthusiastic job seekers hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities like Surat, Jaipur, Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Lucknow, and Kanpur are setting their sights on the vibrant e-commerce and BFSI sectors.

A substantial 6 out of 10 freshers are drawn to these sectors because of the substantial career growth opportunities. Around 34 per cent prioritise the stability offered by established companies, while 22 per cent opt for the brand recognition and reputation associated with working for industry leaders.

Moreover, 8 out of 10 respondents are seeking jobs in multinational giants, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Jio, ensuring stability, brand name and learning curve as the key indicators for the choice.

About 38 per cent of young job seekers are keen on workplaces that offer a better environment and work-life balance, pointing out their emphasis on not just professional growth but overall well-being.

"The tremendous growth in our user base is a testament to their aspirations and our commitment to nurturing their talents," said apna.co founder and CEO Nirmit Parikh.

The survey further noted that the industry must adapt to the changing dynamics of the job market to leverage the potential of these dynamic young professionals. Bridging the gap between the aspirations of the youth and the evolving demands of the job market is crucial.

Also Read

Staffing, IT software industries show highest demand for freshers in India

Never seen this kind of alignment in banks: KV Kamath at the BS BFSI Summit

Freshers face challenge to get jobs due to those who graduated last year

Some NBFCs are bigger than many banks, says CEO Aditya Birla Finance

Inclusive growth a global challenge: Sonal Varma at BS BFSI Summit 2023

India's vegetable oil imports up 16% at 16.71 mn tonnes in 2022-23 oil year

Festive cheers! Ecommerce platforms, online brands sales shine on Diwali

Bangladesh workers' protest: 150 factories shut, cases against 11k workers

Fintech lending set to surpass traditional by 2030 for mid-small income

Trai asks telecom companies to quickly deploy consent driven anti-spam tech

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :E-commerce firmse-commerce growthtelecom marketBFSI

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story