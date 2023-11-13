Home / World News / Bangladesh workers' protest: 150 factories shut, cases against 11k workers

Bangladesh workers' protest: 150 factories shut, cases against 11k workers

Bangladesh's garment workers earn $95 a month as minimum wage and are demanding a minimum wage of $208 a month

BS Web Team New Delhi
File photo of women working in a textile factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh | Wikipedia

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 12:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Garment worker’s protest in Bangladesh has taken a violent turn as protestors have been on the streets for the last two weeks demanding better wages for the country’s four million workers in the garment industry. The protests have seen violent clashes between the protestors and security personnel which has resulted in the death of three workers, a CNN report said.

Worker unions have alleged that the police used tear gas and rubber bullets to dislodge the protest.  As things stand, 150 factories in the country have been shut down “indefinitely” as the police registered charges against 11,000 workers for indulging in violent protests, a Moneycontrol (MC) report said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Issues raised by the protestors

While the garment industry contributes a lion’s share to the Bangladeshi economy, the working conditions for employees in the sector are abysmal. The four million workers, the majority of which are women, in the industry work for $95 a month, the CNN report said. Workers are demanding $208 monthly in wages.
The protests have resulted in many factories closing in the country. Dozens of protestors have been injured.

What are the global brands saying about these protests?

Eighteen global brands have come forward and sent a letter to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh urging peaceful negotiations and calling for the new minimum wage to cover the basic needs of the workers, the CNN report said. These brands included H&M, Levi’s, Gap, and Puma, among others.
While these brands do not have a say in setting up the minimum wage in the country, they are a key stakeholder in the matter.

Elizabeth Cline, a teacher of Fashion Policy at Columbia University told CNN, “A lot of the pressure on factories, it does start with brands and retailers, and I think that it’s just a conversation that the fashion industry keeps trying to resist. But if we want to fix wages, we really have to fix the pricing problem.”

Significance of the garment industry in Bangladesh

The garment industry is one of the most prominent economic drivers in Bangladesh. The country has around 3,500 garment factories which account for around 85 per cent of Bangladesh’s $55 billion in annual exports, Moneycontrol (MC) reported. These factories have ties with top global brands such as Levi’s, Zara, and H&M, among others.

Also Read

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Over 3,000 rules for retail sector to follow, 37% bring risk of jail time

Basmati rice minimum export price review still under consideration: Centre

India exported smartphones worth Rs 12,000 cr in May; 80% were iPhones

International students return to US colleges, fuelled by surge from India

Haley will launch $10 mn ad campaign to try to overtake DeSantis in GOP

Hyundai to install new plant in S Korea, to produce 200,000 EVs a year

US Republican candidate Tim Scott drops out of 2024 GOP presidential race

China may end freeze on Boeing 737 Max deal in US ahead of Xi-Biden's meet

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ZaraH&MH&M IndiaLevi's®Bangladeshgarment manufacturinggarment exportsGarment sector

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story