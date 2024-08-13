Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EEPC India, ISSDA sign MoU to promote MSME exports, international trade

The Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) and the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association (ISSDA) on Tuesday signed an MoU to promote exports by MSME members.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The two organisations will collaborate to identify potential export products and organise trade exhibitions, buyer-seller meets, and economic summits, an EEPC statement said.

The agreement also aims to facilitate the exchange of trade information and encourage international investment through joint ventures and technical collaborations.

The MoU was signed by EEPC India's Executive Director Adhip Mitra and ISSDA's Executive Director Rohit Kumar. ISSDA President Rajamani Krishnamurti and other EEPC India's senior officials were also present.

EEPC India and ISSDA will jointly conduct capacity-building sessions in different regions to help the engineering goods and stainless steel sectors grow.


First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

