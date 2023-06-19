Backed by mobile devices, electronics up 2 notches to 4th place in exports

In this period, electronics exports touched $4.54 billion, an increase of 48 per cent from the previous year in the same period when it was $3.06 billion. The push is primarily on account of the substantial increase in exports of mobile devices which went up to $2.66 billion, according to the Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), contributing to over 58 per cent of total electronics exports.



Electronic goods exports jumped up from sixth to fourth place in the rankings in April-May 2023, making it, for the first time, to the top five league of the top 30 commodities exported from the country, based on Commerce Ministry figures. Electronics overtook organic and inorganic chemicals and drugs and pharmaceuticals to reach its new slot.