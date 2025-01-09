Emami rebrands Fair and Handsome; targets Rs 1,000 crore in 3-4 years

FMCG firm Emami is rebranding “Fair and Handsome” almost two decades after its launch in 2005 to address the larger male grooming segment. The new brand, “Smart and Handsome,” will expand its product portfolio from face cream and face wash to a complete male grooming brand with an addressable market size of Rs 17,850 crore.

Mohan Goenka, vice-chairman and whole-time director of Emami, explained that the rebranding was undertaken after extensive research. “We saw that there is a far bigger opportunity in the male grooming space than just sticking to the brightening space.”

The addressable market size for Fair and Handsome, which currently includes face cream and face wash in its portfolio, is Rs 759 crore. However, according to estimates, the addressable market size for Indian male grooming was Rs 17,850 crore in 2023 and is projected to grow to Rs 34,850 crore by 2032.

As Emami expands its product portfolio under “Smart and Handsome,” the size of the brand is expected to grow to Rs 1,000 crore in three to four years from Rs 250 crore. A new range of products across the male grooming segment is expected from Emami in the next 3–4 months.

“The needs of the consumer have become wider,” Goenka said. “An average consumer is using five new products on a daily basis. And it is going to increase.”

The positioning of the Smart and Handsome brand will also see an upgrade to the masstige segment. The new face of the brand, which comes with the promise of “Har Roz Handsome Code,” is Kartik Aaryan.

In the male grooming segment, The Man Company, Emami’s first direct-to-consumer (D2C) investment in 2017, already operates at the premium end. The Rs 200 crore brand is expected to touch Rs 500 crore in the next two years.

The rebranding of Fair and Handsome comes at a time when the company’s male grooming portfolio has seen a decline. According to the company’s investor presentation after Q2 results, Emami’s male grooming range performance was down 13 per cent in Q2FY25 and 9 per cent in H1FY25.

On the rebranding exercise to “Smart and Handsome,” Goenka noted that the brand name had already changed in the international market about two years ago.

However, Fair and Handsome continued in the domestic market even as most companies redefined their fairness offerings to make them more inclusive in the backdrop of the global “Black Lives Matter” movement in 2020.

“Every company has gone through the exercise of name change, but we continued with Fair and Handsome all this while. But consumer behaviour is changing, the vocabulary is changing,” Goenka said, adding that it was a “big, bold move.”

In the facial cream landscape, the focus has shifted to radiance, glow, de-tanning, luminosity, and more. In 2020, Hindustan Unilever renamed its popular skincare brand “Fair & Lovely” as “Glow & Lovely” and rebranded the men’s skincare range as “Glow & Handsome,” sparking a legal battle with Emami.