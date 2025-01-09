India adds record 24 GW solar power capacity in 2024: JMK Research

The country witnessed a record-high installation of 24 gigawatt (GW) of solar power capacity in the calendar year 2024, according to an analysis by JMK Research, which stated this is the highest recorded capacity in any year.

In a recent report, JMK said: “In 2024 (January to December), India added about 24.5 GW of solar and 3.4 GW of wind capacity. This represents a more than twofold rise in solar installations and a nearly 1.21 times increase in wind installations compared to 2023.”

India’s total installed renewable capacity has now crossed 210 GW as of December 2024. JMK noted that in the country’s renewable energy basket, solar now accounts for more than 47 per cent share, making it the leading source. India recently identified large hydropower as a renewable energy source. However, its share, at 46.9 GW, is lower than that of solar, which has reached 96 GW, according to data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. Cumulative wind energy installations stand at 48 GW.

Under the solar category, 18 GW was utility-scale or grid-connected solar projects, 4.59 GW was rooftop solar, and 1.48 GW was off-grid capacity. “In 2024, Rajasthan led with 7.09 GW capacity, followed by Gujarat with 4.32 GW and Tamil Nadu with 1.73 GW. These top three states account for 71 per cent of India’s total utility-scale solar installations,” the report said.

In wind energy installations, Gujarat led the pack, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.