Multiplex chains expect ticket price rise, strong box office in 2025

Pushpa 2: The Rule broke box office (BO) records in the entertainment industry not just because fans were excited to watch Allu Arjun reprise his role as Pushpa Raj but also due to a surge in the movie's average ticket price (ATP).

However, despite the hype created by Pushpa 2: The Rule, India's multiplex chains expect a moderate rise in ATP this year, likely driven by an anticipated lineup of movies in Bollywood, Hollywood, and regional films.

In terms of overall BO collection, multiplex chains like Cinepolis India, PVR INOX, and Mukta A2 Cinemas, along with trade analysts, remain optimistic that 2025 will outperform the underwhelming performance of 2024.

“We are highly optimistic about 2025 and believe it will be a landmark year for the industry,” Devang Sampat, managing director (MD), Cinepolis India, told Business Standard. “The lineup for the year is nothing short of extraordinary, featuring a robust mix of Bollywood blockbusters, regional gems, and Hollywood tentpoles that are already generating tremendous buzz. Coupled with innovative marketing strategies and the rising appeal of premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, we anticipate record-breaking audience engagement.”

Komal Nahta, a film trade analyst, and Girish Wankhede, a movie trade expert, both expect a stronger box office performance in 2025.

“One of the most significant factors contributing to the optimism for 2025 is the lineup of films featuring Bollywood’s three superstar Khans: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Each of these actors carries immense star power and a dedicated fan base, which often translates into BO success,” Wankhede explained.

Also Read

Salman Khan's Sikandar, Shah Rukh Khan's King, and Aamir Khan's Sitare Zameen Par are slated for release in 2025. Sikandar is expected to release around Eid, and Sitare Zameen Par is planned for a Christmas release.

He further stated that South Indian cinema will continue the trend of capturing audience attention and driving box office numbers this year. Additionally, 2025 will also feature several franchise movies commanding their fan bases, including Jolly LLB 3, Raid 2, Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, Conjuring: Last Rites, Avatar 3, and De De Pyaar De 2.

“2024 came with its challenges, but it also reaffirmed the resilience and love for cinema among audiences. With an exciting slate of films lined up for 2025, we’re optimistic about a stronger box office performance. Our efforts will be centred on creating memorable movie-going experiences, introducing unique promotions, and strengthening our connection with audiences to drive higher footfalls and box office revenue,” said Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta A2 Cinemas.

This year has a mixed lineup of movies across genres, starting with the Akshay Kumar starrer Skyforce, Shahid Kapoor starrer Deva, Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhava, Sajid Nadiadwala-produced Sikandar, and the Hollywood film Captain America.

The year that went by

“In 2024, the highest ATP, which contributed significantly to BO revenue, was for Pushpa 2: The Rule because tickets ranged from Rs 250 to Rs 1,200,” Girish Wankhede, a movie trade expert, told Business Standard.

Wankhede also stated that the weekend prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule skyrocketed, helping the movie achieve high BO collections quickly. The movie earned Rs 82 crore on its first Sunday, the highest ever for any film on a Sunday (for its Hindi-dubbed version).

Overall, in 2024, Sampat said ticket prices were generally lower than in 2023 due to a lack of consistent blockbuster content and the introduction of more discount schemes and promotional days aimed at increasing footfalls.

Apart from Bandreddi Sukumar’s directed film, India’s multiplex chains saw Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, Rajkummar Rao starrer horror-comedy Stree 2, Diwali releases Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Hollywood’s action-comedy Deadpool vs Wolverine, and Mufasa: The Lion King generating high ATP in 2024.

“The changes in average ticket prices were influenced by multiple factors, including a stronger lineup of high-budget, star-studded films, increased demand for premium formats like IMAX and 4DX, and inflationary pressures on operational costs,” said Puri.