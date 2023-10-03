Home / Industry / News / End of Work-from-home: IT cos nudge employees to prepare for 5-day office

End of Work-from-home: IT cos nudge employees to prepare for 5-day office

The French IT company, Capgemini's employees have been asked to work from the office two days a week

BS Web Team New Delhi
Representative image

Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 12:32 PM IST
Large IT companies such as Wipro, Capgemini, and LTIMindtree are taking the initiative to encourage their employees in India to work from the office for all or at least 50 per cent of the working days in a week, according to a report by The Economic Times. This development is noteworthy as it could signal the end of the work-from-home culture in India's IT sector.

The move to have employees return to the office is being spearheaded by the IT/Business Process Management sector and various other technology companies across the country. To facilitate this change, these companies are disseminating both verbal and written instructions to their workforce, as noted by individuals familiar with the developments, in the Economic Times report.

Earlier, Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest IT firm, had conveyed a similar message to its employees, although the communication was not official. Several other companies have issued analogous mandates, according to the report by The Economic Times.

Additional companies encouraging employees to resume office work include Sweden-based Ericsson and US-based Fiserv. Both companies have mandated their employees to work from the office for at least three and five days a week, respectively, starting from October or November, as mentioned in the Economic Times article.

In contrast, employees at the French IT company Capgemini have been advised to work from the office for only two days per week. Furthermore, the company's senior management has asked team managers to send "feelers" to coax their team members back to the office on all working days. In a conversation with The Economic Times, Capgemini's CEO mentioned that the company would consider the personal circumstances of its employees to ensure the transition is not abrupt.

A spokesperson for Capgemini told The Economic Times, "At Capgemini, we have established our hybrid work model to meet the evolved needs of our people and business. In line with this policy, which we initiated two years ago, we have advised our colleagues to adopt flexible work practices in accordance with business and client needs."

First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 12:32 PM IST

