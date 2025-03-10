Energy Investors Summit: Chhattisgarh gets investment proposals of Rs 3 trn

The Chhattisgarh government received investment proposals of more than Rs 3 trillion in the energy sector at an investors summit here on Monday, officials said.

The investments have been offered under different schemes of the Chhattisgarh government, aiming to boost the state's energy infrastructure.

These investments in nuclear, thermal, solar and pumped storage power generation projects will not only benefit industries but also provide the common people with affordable and uninterrupted electricity, the officials said.

Major companies like Adani Power, Jindal and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) announced plans to invest in the energy sector during the 'Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit 2025' held at a hotel here.

At the meet, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said these investments in the energy sector will elevate the state's power generation capacity to new levels and lay the foundation for a sustainable, green future by promoting renewable energy.

The goal is for Chhattisgarh to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also establish itself as an energy hub for the entire country, he added.

A significant chunk of these investment proposals of Rs 3,01,086 crore is in the thermal power sector, which has attracted investment of Rs 1,07,840 crore from both private investors and public sector undertakings (PSUs), a public relations department official here said.

Private investors are set to contribute Rs 66,720 crore, with Adani Power leading the way with investments in several projects, including Rs 18,000 crore for a 1600 MW plant in Korba, Rs 15,000 crore for a 1600 MW plant in Raigarh, Rs 15,000 crore for a 1600 MW plant in Raipur, and Rs 620 crore for a 1320 MW plant in Korba, he said.

The NTPC has planned to set up a 4200 MW nuclear power project at an investment of Rs 80,000 crore, marking the beginning of nuclear power generation in the state, the official said.

Chhattisgarh has also achieved significant success in the field of solar energy. Jindal Power and NTPC Green together will produce 2500 MW of solar power by investing Rs 10,000 crore. These include 500 MW solar plant in Doleshra and 2000 MW in Raigarh, he said.

Besides, under the PM Kusum Yojana, 675 MW of solar power will be generated at a cost of Rs 4100 crore, and 20,000 solar pumps will be installed which will provide affordable electricity to farmers for irrigation, reducing their reliance on diesel pumps, the official said.

With all these investments, Chhattisgarh is set to become one of the largest energy-producing states in the country. This will benefit industries, farmers and the general public, while also boosting the state's economy, he added.