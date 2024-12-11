Ex-ante norms has to take India's startup ecosystem into account: CCI chief

The government, while framing the ex-ante regulations for the digital markets, was very conscious of the fact that India is a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship with a large number of startups, unlike the European Union, which has brought such laws, Competition Commission of India (CCI) chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on Wednesday at the CII Global Economic Policy Forum.

“We have the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. We use what’s done outside as a guide… We should work within the Indian economy because our role is to provide a level playing field to promote sustained competition in Indian markets,” Kaur said.

The draft Digital Competition Bill has proposed ex-ante (preventative) regulations requiring digital companies to notify the CCI that they fulfil the criteria to qualify as Systemically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) based on certain qualitative and quantitative parameters.

The CCI chief said that the poaching of staff from startups and smaller companies has become a concern, especially in markets such as the United States and the European Union, where digital platforms with a first-mover advantage are indulging in such practices in technology sectors. “We have so far not looked at anything of that sort here in India. But, of course, if there is a requirement that they are trying to escape notification before the Commission and do this kind of thing, then maybe that conduct will also be looked at,” Kaur said.

Speaking on balancing regulation and innovation, the CCI chairperson discussed how the Commission has introduced tighter timelines for the approval of mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and the concept of deemed approval.

She said that a challenge for the CCI is to balance consumer welfare interests with those of startups and entrepreneurs in a particular sector.

Consumer welfare may indicate something different from what startups and entrepreneurs need.

She said that the CCI's role is to provide a level playing field and ensure that the industry gets timely decisions and M&As do not get held up. “Mergers and acquisitions are looked at as facilitative, and the competition panel is not there to obstruct them.”

Kaur said the anti-trust regulator is examining deal values in the zero-priced digital model to monitor whether such transactions are "killer or creeping acquisitions."

Regulators should be more accountable, transparent: CEA Calling for more information sharing by regulators, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran said on Wednesday that the same principles of transparency and social costs and benefits applied to regulated entities should also apply to the regulators themselves. He said that regulators have to be conscious of the limits of their unelected power. “By definition, unelected powers are normally not held as accountable as elected powers are. So they have to impose it upon themselves. Responsibility to wield power consciously is also something that we should demand of regulators,” the CEA said.

Addressing the CII’s Global Economic Policy Forum, Nageswaran said that there is a need to differentiate between the regulation of financial and non-financial sectors, as competition in the financial sector can lead to excessive risk-taking and bring instability.

Speaking on "Future of Regulation: Balancing Innovation and Risk," the CEA said, “In the financial sector, the only reason regulators have a natural tendency to lean towards what you may consider as excessive regulation is that the effects are systemic and not sectoral. And when things go wrong, it is the state that is expected to bail out the overall economy.”

He said that in the non-financial sector, except in the case of natural utilities where one needs a regulator to protect customer interests, competition or market forces will take care of what the regulators do.